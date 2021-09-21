CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

DC's Stargirl: Yvette Monreal Previews Yolanda's Search for Redemption in "Summer School: Chapter Seven"

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the final showdown between the Justice Society of America and the Injustice Society in the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl was challenging for the entire team of young heroes, it was Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) that has carried the heaviest burden in the months since. Not only did she witness the death of Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she killed his father, Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) when the villain tried to impersonate Henry to get to the JSA through Yolanda. Yolanda has been haunted by her guilt ever since. According to Monreal, heading into this week's episode "Summer School: Chapter Seven", Yolanda is looking for redemption for her actions before she can move on in the fight against Eclipso.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Stargirl season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Yolanda takes on her past

Season 2 episode 7 is going to be airing on The CW next week and in a lot of ways, this should serve as a tale of reflection. The show has told a pretty enormous arc through the first six episodes of the season and in some ways, there could be a subtle shift now over to some character-based plots. This episode in particular will be the biggest one all season for Yvette Monreal’s character of Yolanda. It’s in a lot of ways about trauma and how to best handle it.
TV SERIES
TVLine

DC's Stargirl Recap: Who Didn't Survive 'The Clash in the Cafeteria'?

This week on DC’s Stargirl, Cindy revealed her plan for Mike, leading to a brutal clash between the JSA and Injustice Unlimited… and other vested parties. Who didn’t walk away alive? First, there was a bit of table setting, as the forever-glowering Isaac gave waitress Yolanda some lip about what the JSA did to his parents, and Artemis did same with Beth. Courtney and Pat meanwhile volunteered to clean up the high school art room, where they discovered a painting of Cindy wielding the Black Diamond. Stopping by the art room, Barry White Cameron confirmed that Cindy is back in town,...
COMICS
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Nick Tarabay Explains Eclipso's Timing

This season on DC's Stargirl, the young heroes of the Justice Society of America may have defeated their first foes when they took down the Injustice Society, but a new and more terrifying threat has been waiting in the shadows and no, we don't mean Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake). Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) tapped the entity known as Eclipso to help her settle the score with Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger). However, it soon became clear that even Cindy might just be in over her head and this week, Eclipso makes his big move. Now, the actor behind the nightmarish Eclipso explains how the slow burn of the story pays off in a very rewarding way.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Stargirl Fans React To Eclipso's Debut In The Series

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stargirl episode "Summer School: Chapter 6." Read at your own risk!. Stargirl fans were given a sneak peek of what Nick Tarabay would look like as Eclipso ahead of the season, but apparently, nothing prepared viewers for his live-action debut. Stargirl and friends came face to face with the villain for the first time in Season 2 and were quickly outmatched by the iconic DC villain. The heroes were rattled, and fans at home were floored by the impact Eclipso had in his episode.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anjelika Washington
Person
Cameron Gellman
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Amy Smart
Person
Yvette Monreal
Person
Brec Bassinger
TVLine

Stargirl's Yvette Monreal Talks Epic Cafeteria Fight, How New Losses Affect Yolanda: 'I Don't Know Who to Turn To'

This Tuesday on DC’s Stargirl (The CW, 8/7c), the new JSA is reeling from their first in-person face-off with the truly evil Eclipso — a clash from which two classmates did not walk away alive. How will Yolanda aka Wildcat, who all season long has been tormented by her murder of Brainwave last season, cope with this latest stark reality of costumed superheroism? Is she prepared to be the one who kills Eclipso, when the time comes? Or will she wash her hands of any such burden? TVLine spoke with Yvette Monreal about that epic “Clash in the Cafeteria,” Yolanda’s ongoing...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Stargirl - Episode 2.09 - Summer School: Chapter Nine - Press Release

JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan’s, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer (#209). Original airdate 10/5/2021.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Stargirl's surprise deaths just transformed this show for the better

Stargirl season 2 episode 6 spoilers follow. Back when Stargirl first zipped onto our screens, we worried that its peppy approach to superheroics would diminish its shine, at least compared to similar Arrowverse shows like Supergirl or The Flash. What could yet another cheery comic book story possibly have to offer in such a overcrowded genre?
TV SERIES
wciu.com

CW Spotlight with DC Stargirl's Anjelika Washington

Stargirl actress Anjelika Washington sits down for a special CWSpotlight interview. Hear her talk about how important it is for her to colaborate with show creator, Geoff Johns, on issues of race portrayed on the show and how she hopes to inspire young viewers to create change. Catch Anjelika Washington in new episodes of DC's Stargirl Tuesdays at 7P on CW26.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Previews#The Injustice Society#Confession#Mexican#Catholic#Cw
film-book.com

STARGIRL: Season 2, Episode 8: Summer School: Chapter Eight TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Stargirl: Season 2, Episode 8: Summer School: Chapter Eight TV show trailer has been released. Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Joel McHale, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, Nelson Lee, and Hunter Sansone.
EDUCATION
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl "Summer School" Chapter Ten" Synopsis Teases Return of Green Lantern's Daughter

The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Ten", the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. All season, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the new Justice Society of America have been dealing with a frightening new threat, Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), but they've been doing so at a bit of a disadvantage. Her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) made the decision, along with her mother Barbara (Amy Smart) to not tell the young heroes everything. Now, "Chapter Ten", it sounds like whatever Pat's been hiding is revealed and they'll need to turn to a surprising ally for help.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Get the first look at John Wesley Shipp as The Flash on DC's Stargirl

Run, don't walk, to this first look at DC's Stargirl's first major crossover!. EW has the exclusive first photos of John Wesley Shipp's arrival on DC's Stargirl as old-school speedster Jay Garrick, a.k.a. the Golden Age version of The Flash. Shipp guest stars in episode 9 (airing Oct. 5), which is the big flashback episode that shows the original Justice Society of America. This episode marks the first time that DC's Stargirl features a character from another Arrowverse show (Shipp first appeared on The Flash) which was made possible by the Crisis on Infinite Earths event.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Summer School: Chapter Eight – DC’s Stargirl

SECOND CHANCES - With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso's (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvsourcemagazine.com

The CW Sets Series Finale Dates for ‘The Outpost’ and ‘Supergirl’, Season Finale Dates for ‘Riverdale’, ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and More

The CW has set season finale dates and series finale dates for their series which aired this summer. The Outpost is heading towards its endgame with the series finale set for October 7 at 9. The fourth season was recently announced to be its final season. Will Talon, Garret, Janzo, Wren, and Zed be able to prevent the end of the world as they know it? Don’t miss out on the conclusion of this thrilling fantasy series!
TV SERIES
Decider

‘DC’s Stargirl’: Cameron Gellman Discusses the Fallout From This Week’s Episode

Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) continues to take his toll on the heroes of DC’s Stargirl, and this week another member of the Justice Society of America (JSA) fell to his vicious mind manipulation. Spoilers past this point, but by episode’s end Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman) has smashed the hourglass that gives him super-strength, nearly beaten his uncle to death, and is being taken off to jail.
TV SERIES
TVLine

DC's Stargirl Recap: In Which Eclipso Goes Full-On Racist

Just in case anyone out there was on the fence about Eclipso, DC’s Stargirl this week revealed that, on top of everything else, the evil demon is racist to boot. This Tuesday’s episode was set on the Fourth of July and started out sweetly enough, with school teacher Miss Woods driving out to Rick’s home to not only apologize for accusing him of cheating, but also to deliver college brochures and financial aid information. “College was a place I could start over again,” she shared — and maybe Rick can, too. Rick’s uncle, though, gets wind of and scoffs at the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Cameron Gellman on What's Next for Rick after "Summer School: Chapter Eight"

This week's episode of DC's Stargirl, "Summer School: Chapter Eight", not only find the Justice Society of America in its most vulnerable position as a team yet in the aftermath of Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) quitting as Wildcat last week, but also takes the team further down an already dark path as Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) remains free and a threat. While Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Beth (Anjelkia), and Rick (Cameron Gellman) are all tested this week, it's Rick who may have the hardest road forward and according to Gellman, may need the team more than ever.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl: "Magical Thinking" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Magical Thinking", the fourteenth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, October 5th. This week, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Super Friends attempted to gain control of the totem of courage but Supergirl was unable to pass the gauntlet - a test of courage - that would give her control before Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). The episode left off with Nyxly in control of that totem, and in the preview for "Magical Thinking", it looks like Nyxly has managed to get another totem - and it's causing real problems in National City.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy