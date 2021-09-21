Johnson & Johnson saying booster more effective despite FDA questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Johnson and Johnson say new data shows a booster shot of its vaccine was 94% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States.

But just last week, an FDA panel questioned whether boosters for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine are necessary for most people.

“The vaccine is very helpful. I’m glad it’s there,” said Leslie Burks, Memphis.

“Our immunity through the vaccine is dripping down some,” said Steve Threlkeld, MD, a Baptist Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist.

That’s why Johnson and Johnson believe a COVID-19 booster shot may be needed for its one-dose vaccine.

“It does look like the immunity we get will not last forever. That’s not a big surprise with coronavirus. So it does look like boosters will be helpful,” Threlkeld said.

New data show a second dose of J and J’s vaccine given 56 days after the first provided 100% protection against severe cases of COVID-19 and 94% protection against moderate to severe in the U.S.

“It turns out with a boost, their preliminary data would suggest it does really well with increasing those antibody levels with extra doses,” Threlkeld said.

But should booster shots be a focus across the Mid-South?

“I’m glad people are doing their part and getting vaccinated,” Burks said.

But are enough people doing so?

Data shows less than 45% of all three states’ populations are fully vaccinated.

“We definitely need to focus on getting people primarily vaccinated. Those are the people that are the sickest,” Threlkeld said.

However, this is why Baptist Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Threlkeld believes it’s equally important to offer the booster.

“If you were vaccinated early on and you’re around people unvaccinated. You’re more likely to get exposed and therefore get one of those breakthrough cases. So, the booster may be particularly helpful,” Threlkeld said.

J and J said it has provided available data to the FDA.

About 15 million American’s have gotten the J and J vaccine so far.

