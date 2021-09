Frederick County’s nine-member Redistricting Commission on Monday adopted a proposal that would move County Council precincts encompassing Libertytown and Unionville. The precincts, home to 4,430 voters in the eastern part of the county and currently part of council District 2, would become part of District 5, which includes much of the northern part of the county. These voters — roughly 1.6 percent of the county’s electorate — would leave a district represented on the council by Steve McKay (R) and join one overseen by Michael Blue, also a Republican.

