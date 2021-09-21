CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Star Wars Rise of the Resistance: The new boarding process explained

By Editorial
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning this week, some changes are taking place in the way Disney World guests ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios. Just last week, the Disney Parks Blog announced that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance would be pausing its virtual queue system. In lieu of that pause, Disney will be using a standby queue. In other words, you simply show up to the ride, and you wait in line as you normally would for any other ride in the park. That change will take effect on Thursday, Sept. 23.

dorksideoftheforce.com

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorizons.com

Lots Of New Footage In “Dune” Global Trailer

A new Chinese trailer has been released for Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Dune” and this one boasts a ton of new footage, most of the clip in fact, with a more basic breakdown of the story’s beats. Several scenes for fans of the books and earlier adaptations are shown here along...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Is Opening in Movie Theaters… and Your Living Room. Here’s Why That’s a Mistake (Column)

“Dune” has the potential to be the biggest movie of the year. But however well it does or does not do at the box office, it’s undeniably the biggest, grandest slice of movie in a long time. Big as in vast. As in images and sounds that fill the screen and fill the senses. Big as in: The movie transports you to the desert planet of Arrakis, and for 2 hours and 35 minutes you live there. So why would this overwhelmingly epic, visually spectacular, one-of-a-kind sci-fi popcorn movie be opening Oct. 22 on a television set near you? We know the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
disneydining.com

Standby Line Coming to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance with “Paused” Virtual Queue

Yes, you read that right! News is coming out of Walt Disney World Resort, as it has been announced that the popular attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be pausing its virtual queue process soon, allowing for a standby line experience. Keep in mind, this pausing of the virtual queue boarding group for Rise of Resistance is currently only noted to take place at the one Disney Park – in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – as the virtual queue for Disneyland’s Rise of the Resistance remains.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Star Wars: Hunters Trailer Offers New Details on Fighters, Setting

Since its initial reveal earlier this year, the upcoming video game Star Wars: Hunters has been fairly quiet, but no longer. Zynga and Lucasfilm Games today revealed a new cinematic trailer for the arena-combat video game. The trailer, which you can watch above, gives some glimpses into the world of Star Wars: Hunters and the planet of Vespaara, where it takes place.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#The Resistance#Hollywood Studios#Groups#Slinky Dog Dash
flickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: Hunters gets a new cinematic trailer

Lucasfilm Games and Zynga have released a new cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, giving fans a closer look at the characters, settling and spectacle of the upcoming team-based arena-combat game ahead of its release next year. “Today’s reveal gives viewers their first look at the Arena, a competitive, spectator...
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Ending Rise Of The Resistance's Virtual Queue Just Before It Adds A New Attraction

When Rise of the Resistance first launched at Disneyland and and at Disney's Hollywood Studios it was Disney Parks' most anticipated attraction in years. And so, in order to deal with what was expected to be massive demand, it implemented a new Virtual Queue system. Rather than simply getting in line, or getting a FastPass+ return time, guests had to request their place in line via an app, and wait to be notified when it was time to return and actually get in line. There was no Standby Line option, and since FastPass was never offered on the ride, if you couldn't get a virtual queue return time, you simply couldn't get on the ride at all, but that will change beginning September 23.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance To Remove Virtual Queue Option at Walt Disney World!

Woah! In news I certainly wasn’t expecting to see. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will no long offer the virtual queue option beginning on September 23. The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will begin using a traditional standby queue all day for the first time ever. (That’s because when the attraction opened in 2019, it only offered a virtual queue. Which has continued to be the only option to this day.)
MOVIES
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (9/19/21): Showtimes Released for Disney KiteTails, Standby Signage Added to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, September 19, 2021.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
WDW News Today

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Will Be Available During Early Park Entry for Resort Hotel Guests

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has been added to the list of attractions that will be available during early park entry at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Starting October 1, 2021 as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Disney Resort hotel Guests and Guests of other select hotels will be able to enjoy more fun with 30-minute early entry to any Walt Disney World theme park, every day.
TRAVEL
darkhorizons.com

“Star Wars” Editor Not A Fan Of New Era

Marcia Lucas won an Oscar for her editing work on the original “Star Wars” back in 1977 and went on to edit both sequels of the original trilogy. Since then though she hasn’t been involved in the franchise. This week, an excerpt from an interview with her from J.W. Rinzler’s novel “Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life” has popped up over at Indiewire and she makes it clear she’s no fan of the Disney-era of the franchise.
MOVIES
micechat.com

Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that George Lucas was inspired by the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, specifically The Hidden Fortress, in his creation of Star Wars. So in a sense, it feels like coming full-circle to give Japanese animation studios a crack at their interpretation of the Star Wars universe. The nine short films that make up Star Wars: Visions find a brand-new way of looking at a universe we’ve known for more than 40 years, coming up with some artistically stunning works running the gamut from silly to serious.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Star Wars Game May Be Revealed Soon

A new Star Wars game may be revealed soon. Between Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, the LEGO games, the comeback of Star Wars Battlefront II, and the recent announcement of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Star Wars video games are in a pretty good place. That said, according to a new report, Disney isn't settling for "pretty good." Over the weekend, we relayed word that Quantic Dream -- the developer behind games like Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Fahrenheit -- is working on a new Star Wars game, and it sounds like this game could be revealed soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Decider

Star Wars Timeline Explained: When Does ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Take Place?

Star Wars: Visions is a new animated Star Wars series unlike any we’ve seen to date. Obviously the storytelling style and format set it apart from recent shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars Rebels. Unlike those shows, Visions is an anthology series comprised of 9 short films that were all produced by top-tier anime studios. The series is also unlike anything we’ve seen before in that those studios were allowed to tell stories outside of continuity, meaning they could go anywhere and do anything they wanted.
MOVIES
FanSided

FanSided

152K+
Followers
344K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy