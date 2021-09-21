Star Wars Rise of the Resistance: The new boarding process explained

When Rise of the Resistance first launched at Disneyland and and at Disney's Hollywood Studios it was Disney Parks' most anticipated attraction in years. And so, in order to deal with what was expected to be massive demand, it implemented a new Virtual Queue system. Rather than simply getting in line, or getting a FastPass+ return time, guests had to request their place in line via an app, and wait to be notified when it was time to return and actually get in line. There was no Standby Line option, and since FastPass was never offered on the ride, if you couldn't get a virtual queue return time, you simply couldn't get on the ride at all, but that will change beginning September 23.

