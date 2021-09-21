Star Wars Rise of the Resistance: The new boarding process explained
Beginning this week, some changes are taking place in the way Disney World guests ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios. Just last week, the Disney Parks Blog announced that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance would be pausing its virtual queue system. In lieu of that pause, Disney will be using a standby queue. In other words, you simply show up to the ride, and you wait in line as you normally would for any other ride in the park. That change will take effect on Thursday, Sept. 23.dorksideoftheforce.com
