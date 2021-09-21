CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago removes California and Puerto Rico from travel advisory

By Alice Yin Chicago Tribune
Pantagraph
 8 days ago

CHICAGO — Connecticut and Washington, D.C., were added back to Chicago’s travel advisory Tuesday after one week of being off the list. Meanwhile, California and Puerto Rico were taken off the list, keeping the total at 48 states and three territories from which Chicago health officials are advising unvaccinated travelers to take extra COVID-19 precautions. Those recommendations include a one-week quarantine after returning to the city, although the city continues to urge people who want to travel to just get vaccinated.

