The Class of 2020 Gets Its Moment

The members of Duke’s class of 2020 will get their moment in the spotlight Sunday with a commencement ceremony delayed by the pandemic. The young alumni whose celebration last year was postponed will meet on Abele Quad on West Campus at 9 a.m. Sunday. Some 1,750 students and more than 5,000 of their friends and family members are expected to attend. Undergraduate and graduate and professional students who graduated in September 2019, December 2019 and May 2020 from all 10 Duke schools are invited.