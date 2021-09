WEATHER STORY: Highs hit 80 for some towns on Tuesday and may do so again for inland communities on Wednesday. However, an easterly wind will create a cooler by the lake zone along the North Shore where it will only get into the 60's. Wednesday's sky will be governed in a sunny way thanks to one more day of high air pressure. On Thursday, though, a new low from Montana will cloud things up and take temperatures down late in the day. There will be a 30% chance for rain Thursday night. The rain chance may last all the way to Sunday.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO