Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Western Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Putnam Thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Marion and southwestern Putnam Counties through 715 PM EDT At 627 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Interlachen to The Villages. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Interlachen, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Lake Delancy, Weirsdale, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff and Silver Springs Shores. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
