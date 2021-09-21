Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Montgomery, Stewart by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Houston; Montgomery; Stewart Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Montgomery, Stewart and northern Houston Counties through 615 PM CDT At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Big Rock to 9 miles west of Tennessee Ridge. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dover, Erin, Clarksville, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound, Palmyra and Woodlawn. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0