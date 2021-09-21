CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Opponent Overview: How the Saints stack up to New England following an ugly Week 2 Panthers loss

By Alexi Iafrato
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil this Sunday — the Saints were seen as a threat. Week 1 — New Orleans sent the Packers packing. But Week 2’s ugly Panthers loss proved there are some serious cogs in New Orleans Week 1 machine. Herald reporter Alexi Iafrato has the latest on the Patriots Week 3 opponent:

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Every NFL Sunday brings with it a unique set of circumstances. Sometimes there are a bunch of injuries, leading to a seemingly endless supply of potential waiver moves. Other times, there are minimal injuries and even fewer interesting breakouts. It’s not difficult to figure out what type of Sunday just passed after a quick glance at our top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Of course, the biggest fantasy football news (and potential pickup) happened earlier in the week when Christian McCaffrey injured his hamstring, opening the door for handcuff Chuba Hubbard to take over. But heading into the two remaining prime-time games on Sunday, we haven’t added a lot of substance to the waiver wire. Zack Moss and Peyton Barber made some waves among RBs, while Hunter Renfrow, Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Conklin, and Kendrick Bourne seemingly broke out among pass-catchers. Overall, though, it’s looking much more like a “free agent” week than a “waivers” week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Patriots#New England#Saints#New Orleans#American Football#Packers
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To Saints Releasing Veteran RB Latavius Murray

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released running back Latavius Murray. The timing of this move wasn’t ideal for Murray, but it became very evident that his role on the team was diminishing. Last season, Murray had 656 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. While those are...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: Madden simulation vs. Panthers in Week 2

The New Orleans Saints are 1-0 after blowing out the Packers in an unexpected Week 1 thrashing. Madden didn’t predict a victory from the Saints but then again, not many people did. The video game projected it’d be a close game but that NOLA would fall shy of starting 1-0...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Rock Hill Herald

Grading the Carolina Panthers in their Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints

Carolina earned a dominant win over NFC South rival New Orleans on Sunday afternoon in Bank of America Stadium. Here’s an at-first-glance look at how the Panthers (2-0) graded out in Sunday’s win over the Saints (1-1). Passing offense. If Sam Darnold was good enough against the Jets — showing...
NFL
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: 5 quick takeaways from Week 2 loss to Panthers

Well… That was gross. After blowing out the Packers in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints followed it up with an unbelievably sloppy game in Week 2, losing in ugly fashion to the Panthers. Let’s just get this out of the way — This was a bad game for New...
NFL
CBS Boston

The Saints Now Look Much More Beatable For Patriots In Week 3, After Ugly Loss In Carolina

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You always have to be careful early in the NFL season to not draw grand conclusions about anything after a single game. Case in point: Your 2021 New Orleans Saints. Heading into Sunday, the Saints were getting recognized as legitimate, after they trounced Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 1. Jameis Winston was renewed, with Sean Payton unlocking his true potential. The defense might be the best unit in the league. All of that. But then … then the Saints played the Panthers in Week 2. And … nobody is saying any of that anymore. New...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 2 grades: Saints get an 'F' for ugly loss to Panthers, Packers earn 'A-' for Monday night win

When you make Jameis Winston your starting quarterback, you sign up for the whole Winston experience and that's exactly what New Orleans has gotten over the first two weeks of the season. You get the highs, which the Saints got in Week 1 when Winston wowed everyone with five touchdown passes in a dominating 38-3 win over the Packers. And of course, you get the lows, which Winston provided on Sunday during the Saints' 26-7 blowout loss in Carolina.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers predictions: How Week 2 against the Saints will unfold

Just as the Carolina Panthers did on the New York Jets, we put up a big ‘W’ in our first week out of the gate. Out of our 10 predictions for the Week 1 opener, seven were pretty much spot the hell on. So, do we have a worthy encore...
NFL
AllPanthers

Initial Reactions Following the Panthers Week 2 Win Over the Saints

The Carolina Panthers open up with back-to-back wins at home to start the new season 2-0. This victory was a big one against last year's NFC South winner–the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers have a short week ahead. They will travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday Night Football.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Ups and Downs from Saints loss to Panthers

Another Sunday has come and gone for the new NFL season which means it’s time to dissect what went down during the Saints divisional showdown with the Panthers. This was definitely a game that the Saints will look to try and put behind them, but before doing that, they need to remember what went wrong and make efforts to fix that. Let’s dive into the few ups and many downs of the Saints loss to the Panthers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy