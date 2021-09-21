CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
August Inflation Lower than Expected: Look at the Numbers

The Beacon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Consumer Price Index numbers for inflation showed a lower-than-expected increase in August, but as this article notes, we still have a lot of inflation. I’m drawing my information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the government’s official measure of prices. The good news is that prices increased by only...

blog.independent.org

WashingtonExaminer

Economic growth revised up slightly to 6.7% annual rate in second quarter

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 6.7% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, a final estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Thursday morning. The slight upward revision of a tenth of a percentage point indicates that economic growth from April through June was heading in the right direction following last year’s pandemic-induced recession.
AFP

Uptick in new US unemployment benefit claims slows

New claims for US unemployment benefits increased for the third straight week, but the rate of the uptick appears to be slowing, according to government data released Thursday. Initial applications for jobless benefits made in the week ended September 25 rose to 362,000, seasonally adjusted, up 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level, the Labor Department reported. The figures once again defied expectations for a decline. Another 16,752 new claims, not seasonally adjusted, were made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for freelancers not normally eligible for aid. Those claims likely represented a backlog since the program expired earlier in the month. Claims are a closely-watched metric of labor market health, and shot into the millions when the pandemic broke out in the United States in March 2020. They have been on a sustained decline in recent months, though have yet to return to their level before the pandemic.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10-Year Yield Continues Rapid Climb, Hits the Highest Since June

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose again on Tuesday, trading at its highest levels since June and continuing a steady increase that began last week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.2 basis points to 1.546% after hitting 1.567% earlier in the day. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added nearly 10 basis points, spiking to 2.094%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
WDBO

Powell says spike in inflation lasting longer than expected

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is preparing to tell Congress that the current spike in U.S. inflation has proven to be larger and more long-lasting than expected. But, in remarks prepared for delivery Tuesday, he says that if inflation does not abate, the Fed is ready...
