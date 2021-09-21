CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Tom Brady Sr. feel his son has been vindicated? ‘Damn right!’

By Karen Guregian
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady Sr. says he feels a sense of vindication for his son, given what’s transpired since the Patriots quarterback left and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. “Damn right,” (I feel vindication), Brady Sr. said during an appearance on Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast. “(Bill) Belichick wanted him out the door. And last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that’s a pretty good year.”

