Ten Black current and former female officers have filed a class action lawsuit against the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department for racial and gender discrimination. In a more than 250-page class action complaint, the women claim they were discriminated against and the division in charge of addressing such issues was run by a man who has repeatedly expressed hostility toward female officers and colluded with management to discredit women who come forward.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO