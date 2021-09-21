Belichick Walked So That Harbaugh Could Run On Fourth-And-1

First we look at Week 2 in the NFL, paying particular attention to how the Baltimore Ravens finally overcame their own demons and also the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach John Harbaugh’s call to go for one more yard on fourth down with just over a minute to play may have shocked the broadcasters, but the math (and the specter of Patrick Mahomes) made it a pretty obvious call. Football still has a ways to go before it catches up to other sports in terms of old-guard attitudes giving way to analytics, but it seems to be making progress.