Superhero Bits: A DeepFake Fueled A Spider-Man Rumor, What If...? Promises Easter Egg Heaven & More

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how a DeepFake video fueled a "Spider-Man: No Way Home" rumor. Watch a clip from the next episode of "Marvel's What If...?" with Thor. For some reason, Sony Pictures thought it was a good idea to bring in San Francisco 49ers All Pro Tight End George Kittle to do this cross-promotional video for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." This seems like it's desperately trying to appeal to sports fans by putting an NFL star in a few clips from the sequel, but is that really going to convince anyone to see the movie who wasn't already interested? Maybe it'll trick someone into thinking George Kittle is in the movie. I guess if Sony sells even one ticket because of that misconception then they've succeeded.

www.slashfilm.com

