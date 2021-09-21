Best Experiences Along Africa’s Beautiful Zambezi River

With huge ears, ivory tusks, and a long trunk, the African elephant is the largest land animal on earth. A bull elephant can grow up to 13 feet tall and weigh over 13,000 pounds, and when you’re that big, it takes a lot of food to fill you up! An elephant’s diet of roots, grasses, fruit, leaves, and bark is not high in nutrition, which means they have to go for quantity over quality. A really hungry adult elephant can consume as much as 600 pounds of food in a single day (though usually, it’s around 300 pounds). Such voracious appetites mean an elephant spends up to 16 hours a day eating. If you combine that with the huge distances they roam to find the quantities of food required to sustain their massive bodies, means there’s not much time left for sleeping!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO