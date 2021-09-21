Best Experiences Along Africa’s Beautiful Zambezi River
The Zambezi, which means “Great River” in the local Tonga language, is a little explored river that evokes mystery and excitement in all who visit. The source of the mighty Zambezi is in remote northwest Zambia. From here it flows through Zambia, Angola, Namibia, and Botswana, then back along the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, before finally discharging into the Indian Ocean in Mozambique. The river’s beauty attracts tourists from all over the world and provides great opportunities for game viewing, various water sports, and other exciting activities.www.travelawaits.com
