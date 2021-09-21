Second annual BEX brings art workshops to Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The second annual Beckley Art and Entertainment Exhibition is underway, but the event looks a little different this year due to COVID-19. The event is not in just one place, there are multiple locations taking part. There are events scheduled every day until Saturday evening, including an up-and-coming musicians showcase and Bob Ross paint pop-up. The goal of BEX is to inspire people and make art more accessible to the City of Beckley.www.wvnstv.com
