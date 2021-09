Could Naomie Olindo be returning to Southern Charm? The internet sure hopes so!. Our pals at Best of Bravo have reported this week that Season 8 of Southern Charm has finally begun filming in Charleston, South Carolina, and with a few new faces in the mix as well. The entire Season 7 cast is expected to return, along with Venita Aspen, who we got to know last season, Kathryn’s boyfriend Chleb Ravenell, Shep’s cousin Marcie Hobbs, and new pal Olivia Flowers. But the real excitement came yesterday when the Instagram account posted a picture of Naomie, declaring it “Signed, sealed, delivered,” that she would be returning for the new season. However, let’s proceed with a little bit of caution here.

