Premier League

WATCH: Minamino Double Helps Reds Into Last 16

By Neil Conner
 7 days ago

Two goals from Takumi Minamino and a well directed Divock Origi header saw Liverpool into the last 16 of the EFL Cup with a 3-0 victory against Norwich City on Tuesday evening.

The Reds made nine changes from the team that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday with only Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas retaining their places. There were also debuts for Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordan from the academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zN69J_0c3i56Nq00
Kostas Tsimikas started his second game in four days for the Reds and impressed once again Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Minamino opened the scoring in the 4th minute before a Caoimhin Kelleher penalty save from Norwich's Christos Tzolis just before half time helped the Reds head into the break with a 1-0 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kF9x6_0c3i56Nq00
Caoimhin Kelleher's penalty save in the 42nd minute meant Liverpool went into the interval leading 1-0 Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Tyler Moreton, another from the academy, came on for Naby Keita at half time to make his debut and impressed in a defensive midfield role.

Origi and Minamino added to the lead in the second half with two well taken goals leaving Klopp delighted with his young team's smooth progress into the next round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bm0tu_0c3i56Nq00
Divock Origi celebrates his goal and Liverpool's 2nd in the 3-0 victory against Norwich at Carrow Road Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool

Takumi Minamino - 4th minute

Another set piece goal for the Reds saw them go in front. This one a corner swung in from the left from the impressive Tsimikas.

Origi rose above the Norwich defenders to win the header and the ball broke to Minamino who on the turn rifled the ball home through the legs of Angus Gunn

It was a clever finish from the Japan international who managed to find space in good positions in and around the box all evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfZsK_0c3i56Nq00
Takumi Minamino fires home Liverpool's first goal in the 4th minute Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The quality of Tsimikas' corners will not have gone unnoticed as he continues to press Andy Robertson for the left back berth.

Norwich City 0-2 Liverpool

Divock Origi - 50th minute

A free flowing Liverpool move saw Origi double their advantage in the 50th minute and take the game away from Norwich.

Curtis Jones received the ball 35 yards from goal on the left. He drove with the ball into the space ahead of him before rolling the ball into the path of Tsimikas.

The Greek full back drove to the by-line before chipping a perfect cross into Origi who steered his header past Gunn and into the corner.

In his second start inside a week, the Belgian once again looked lively and made telling contributions. There are early signs that he maybe beginning to rebuild his Liverpool career after it looked as though he would be sold in the summer.

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool

Takumi Minamino - 80th minute

The game was finally killed off in the 80th minute as Minamino scored his second which was just reward for a fine performance from the 26 year old.

After Bradley won a loose ball high up the pitch on the Liverpool right, the loose ball broke to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

He scooped the ball inside to Minamino who had made a great run into the penalty area before taking a couple of touches and finishing cleverly at the near post.

The striker will be hoping after giving Klopp a timely reminder of his goal scoring ability that there will be more opportunities to come.

