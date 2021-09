The Cincinnati Reds are hanging on by a thread in the National League wild-card race as they trail the St. Louis Cardinals for the second spot by six games with six remaining in the 2021 MLB season. Cincinnati kept alive its slim hopes by defeating Washington 9-2 on Sunday for its third consecutive victory. The Reds look to avoid elimination when they take on the NL Central-rival Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday afternoon in their final home game of the year. The contest was rescheduled after the teams' meeting last Wednesday was postponed due to rain.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO