Tod Leiweke hoped the Tampa Bay Lightning would win the Stanley Cup after he left his Seahawks executive role in 2010 to become CEO and a minority owner of the hockey club. Leiweke, now the Kraken’s CEO, just never realized it would take a decade for the Lightning’s Cup to materialize, five years and two jobs after he’d moved on. Indeed, that a Lightning franchise among the most dominant of the past decade has but one title to its name in that span — courtesy of a Game 6 clinching 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night — speaks to the difficulty of building a sustained NHL champion.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO