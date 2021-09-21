CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MFDA Hearing Panel Accepts Settlement Agreement With Kosal Sunkara

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Kosal Vibhav Sunkara (the "Respondent") was held on September 17 and 20, 2021 by electronic hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated September 20, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

  • a fine in the amount of $7,500;
  • costs in the amount of $2,500; and
  • shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.2.1., 2.2.2(b), 1.1.2, and 2.5.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that on or about February 20, 2019, he opened an account for a client and processed transactions in the client's account without obtaining the client's authorization, and recorded the client's Know-Your-Client information without communicating with the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.2.1., 2.2.2(b), 1.1.2, and 2.5.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Vernon, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

MFDA Issues Notice Of Settlement Hearing In Respect Of Edward Romaniuk

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated September 20, 2021, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

MFDA Announces Disciplinary Proceeding In Respect Of Robert Ledingham

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Robert Earl Ledingham (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated September 7, 2021 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:
ECONOMY
TheStreet

MFDA Hearing Panel Issues Reasons For Decision In The Matter Of Jason Hare

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated September 17, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held in Toronto, Ontario by electronic hearing on August 20, 2021, in the matter of Jason Daniel Hare ("Respondent").
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#The Hearing Panel#Respondent#Canadian#Investor Tools#Mfda
TheStreet

MFDA Hearing Panel Announces Sanctions Against Viet Ton-That And Issues Decision And Reasons

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision (Penalty) and Reasons dated September 15, 2021 ("Decision and Reasons"), in connection with a disciplinary hearing held by electronic hearing in Toronto, Ontario on April 15, 2021, in the matter of Viet Ton-That (the "Respondent").
ECONOMY
Law.com

Hair Salon Franchisor's Suit Claims Breach of Settlement Agreement

Hair salon franchisor Fantastic Sams Franchise Corp. filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court alleging breach of settlement agreement. The complaint, brought by Peckar & Abramson and Cheng Cohen LLC, targets former franchisees George Jackson and Boynton Weekes for allegedly failing to pay $70,000 still owed per the agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-17733, Fantastic Sams Franchise Corp. v. Weekes et al.
LAW
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Details of settlement agreement between Record-Eagle, TCAPS released

TRAVERSE CITY — “This Order is a final order and does close the case.”. Those 11 words entered in a now-finalized court document put a cap on a lawsuit that stretched nearly two years and exposed a bevy of behavior by local school officials that violated state transparency laws. The...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
southarkansassun.com

$600 Stimulus Check: Here’s When To Receive Your Payment

After millions of payments were sent out on September 17, some Californians are still waiting for their $600 stimulus payout. The extra money is available to almost two-thirds of the state’s citizens. According to the Franchise Tax Board, the state has already given more than $1.8 billion to qualified taxpayers through its Golden State Stimulus in the last few weeks. Last week, on September 17, the final batch of payments to approximately 2 million Californians was sent, according to Sacramento Bee.
ECONOMY
CBS New York

New York Court Of Appeals Hears Arguments On Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The court of appeals in Manhattan is hearing arguments Wednesday on a vaccine mandate for health care workers. It comes after a lawsuit on whether requiring the vaccine violates the religious freedom of two Long Island nurses and a health care worker in Syracuse. Currently, New York health care workers who have applied for religious exemptions are permitted to work until Oct. 12. In the city, Friday is the deadline for teachers and city workers to get at least one shot of the COVID vaccine or lose their job.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law.com

10 Takeaways From OFAC’s Settlement Agreements With Non-U.S. Banks

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) recently issued two settlement agreements on consecutive days with non-U.S. financial institutions, which affirm the extensive reach of U.S. economic sanctions and underscore the government’s increased industry compliance expectations. On Aug. 26, OFAC reached a $2,329,991 settlement with Bank of China (UK) Limited, a financial institution located in London. On Aug. 27, OFAC reached an $862,318 settlement with First Bank SA, located in Romania, and its U.S. parent, JC Flowers & Co. The settlement agreements offer several important lessons for non-U.S. banks and non-U.S. companies conducting global transactions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RiverBender.com

Fix Broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, Attorney General Raoul Urges Department Of Education

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, today urged the U.S. Department of Education to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in the lurch. These teachers, nurses, public interest attorneys, social workers, first responders, service members, and others Continue Reading
EDUCATION
New Jersey Monitor

Judges: Newark vaccine mandate can go forward without restrictions

An appellate panel reinforced Newark’s right to enact a vaccine mandate Monday by vacating portions of an earlier decision that required the city negotiate certain aspects of its union-opposed immunization policy. The three-judge panel reversed injunctions issued by the Public Employment Relations Commission last month, with the newer decision finding Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has […] The post Judges: Newark vaccine mandate can go forward without restrictions appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
Urban Milwaukee

Statement from Mayor Tom Barrett on the Collins Settlement Agreement Report:

“The City of Milwaukee is committed to constitutional policing, and this recent report shows there is work to be done. We need to make sure both the actions of—and the documentation from—our police fully comply with our obligations. “City government is committed to assist the police department with support and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy