Along with the rest of the country, many members of the Ithaca College community spent time reflecting on the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the passing of its 20-year anniversary. Nearly 3,000 people were killed during the attacks, including six members of the college community. On Sept. 11, 2001, two planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City and a third plane into the Pentagon in Washington. A fourth plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers overtook the hijackers, leading to the crash in a field. Interim president La Jerne Cornish sent a message Sept. 10 asking members of the campus community to remember and honor the people who died in the attacks.

ITHACA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO