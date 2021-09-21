CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Greenbrook TMS To Acquire Achieve TMS East And Central And Announces US$10 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (GBNH) (" Greenbrook" or the " Company"), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (" TMS") therapy in the United States, announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement pursuant to which Greenbrook will acquire Achieve TMS East, LLC (" Achieve TMS East") and Achieve TMS Central, LLC (" Achieve TMS Central", and together with Achieve TMS East, " Achieve TMS East/Central").

The Company also announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell 1,300,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares") on a bought deal basis at a price of US$7.75 (or C$9.93) per Common Share (the " Offering Price") to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (" Stifel GMP") and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. for gross proceeds of US$10,075,000 (or C$12,909,000) (the " Offering").

Achieve TMS East/Central Acquisition:

Achieve TMS East was founded in 2016, with a vision of increasing accessibility to TMS therapy in the New England area. Since founding its first TMS center in Northampton, Massachusetts, Achieve TMS East has grown to 14 locations in the States of Massachusetts and Connecticut. In 2019, Achieve TMS East's management team expanded its operations in the Midwest United States through the establishment of Achieve TMS Central which currently operates 3 TMS centers in the State of Iowa. The acquisition of Achieve TMS East and Achieve TMS Central (the " Acquisition") is expected to enhance Greenbrook's position as a leading provider of TMS therapy in the United States and, following completion of the Acquisition, will add an additional 17 TMS centers to the Company's existing service delivery platform, for a total of 149 TMS centers.

Key Acquisition Highlights:

  • A Profitable Platform with Additional Capacity and Strategic Expansion Opportunities
  • Opportunity to increase capacity at Achieve TMS East's existing TMS centers and to utilize the 14 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut as a springboard for expansion throughout New England.
  • Opportunity to expand Achieve TMS Central operations into the State of South Dakota as well as in other states that are proximate to Greenbrook's current operations in Missouri and Illinois.
  • Well-Established Payor Contracting
  • Achieve TMS East/Central's affiliated medical practices benefit from strong reimbursement from key commercial payors.
  • The Acquisition removes the need to establish new contractual relationships with payors, eliminating a process which is a key barrier to expansion.
  • Access to Robust Physician Networks
  • Provides Greenbrook with a strong physician network in the States of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Iowa.
  • Provides Proven Regional Management Team and Potential Synergies
  • Achieve TMS East/Central has an experienced regional management and operations team and robust infrastructure.
  • Anticipated post-acquisition synergies with Greenbrook's established shared services function.

Pursuant to the purchase agreement, Greenbrook, through its wholly-owned subsidiary TMS NeuroHealth Centers Inc., will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Achieve TMS East and Achieve TMS Central for an aggregate initial cash purchase price of US$8.0 million, net of Achieve TMS East/Central's cash and debt and subject to customary working capital adjustments. In addition, a portion of the total purchase price payable in respect of the Acquisition is subject to a capped earn-out of up to an additional US$2.5 million based on the financial performance of Achieve TMS East during the twelve-month period following completion of the Acquisition.

"We are very pleased to be announcing this acquisition today as we believe it demonstrates our ability to continue to deliver on one of the key pillars of our strategy for sustained growth despite the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook. "This acquisition should allow us to continue to expand our national footprint of TMS Centers, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest. This transaction is expected to accelerate our ability to grow in these regions as Achieve TMS East/Central have well-established physician networks and key payor relationships. We are excited to begin working with our new colleagues at Achieve TMS East/Central who share our passion for TMS therapy and delivering exceptional patient care."

"As the clear leader in the delivery of TMS treatment, Greenbrook is the ideal partner to continue the growth of our platform and provide TMS treatment to as many patients as possible", said Linda Rahm, Chief Executive Officer of Achieve TMS East/Central.

The Acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Offering

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Offering to fund the Acquisition and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has granted the syndicate of underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days following closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 195,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price (the " Over-Allotment Option") which, if exercised in full, would increase the gross proceeds of the Offering to US$11,586,250 (or C$14,845,350).

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 27, 2021, and is subject to a number of customary conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The Company has applied to list the Common Shares to be issued in the Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX"), subject to customary listing conditions. The Common Shares will also be listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (" NASDAQ") and the Company will make all required notifications (if any) to NASDAQ in connection with the Offering. The Offering is not conditional on the closing of the Acquisition.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will file a prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement") to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 22, 2021 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus") in the United States and Canada. The Prospectus Supplement will also be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") to the Base Shelf Prospectus as part of the Company's effective registration statement on Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement") previously filed under the U.S./Canada multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. The Prospectus Supplement, together with the Base Shelf Prospectus, contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, before making an investment decision. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and a copy of the Registration Statement is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus may also be obtained in the United States, upon request, from the offices of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com and in Canada, upon request, from Stifel GMP by email at ECMCanada@stifel.com and from the offices of Bloom Burton Securities Inc. at Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 65 Front Street East, Suite 300 Toronto, ON M5E 1B5, by telephone at (416) 640-7575 or by email at ecm@bloomburton.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any province, territory, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, territory, state or jurisdiction.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 132 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 675,000 TMS treatments to over 19,000 patients struggling with depression.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this press release, including statements regarding the Acquisition and the Offering, including the timing of closing of the Acquisition and the potential benefits and synergies to be derived therefrom, the listing of the Common Shares to be issued in the Offering on the TSX and NASDAQ, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "should", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's current annual information form and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC from time to time, available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively, including the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006106/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. Announces Pricing Of $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. ("Guardforce" or the "Company"), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,614,458 units ("Units"), with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, par value $0.003 per share (the "Ordinary Share") and one warrant (the "Warrant") to purchase one Ordinary Share at a public offering price of $4.15 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase any additional securities as described herein. The Ordinary Shares and Warrants contained in the Units are immediately separable and will be issued separately. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 542,168 Ordinary Shares and/or Warrants to purchase up to 542,168 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts. The offering is expected to close on or about October 1, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LifeMD Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc . (the "Company") (LFMD) , a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 3,333,334 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million at a public offering price of $6.00 per share of common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In connection with this offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 500,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "BACA.U" beginning tomorrow. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "BACA" and "BACA WS", respectively.
BUSINESS
kvnutalk

iFIT announces launch of Initial Public Offering – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – iFIT Health & Fitness, formerly known as ICON, announced it is officially beginning the process of taking the company public. The health and fitness company that started in Logan back in 1977 now owns multiple brands like NordicTrack, ProForm, Sweat, Freemotion and others and does business around the world. According to a company press release, a registration statement relating to the proposed sale of common stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
TheStreet

Hyatt Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Hyatt Hotels Corporation ("Hyatt" or the "Company") (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report, a leading global hospitality company, announced today the pricing of its public offering of:. $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023, which will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

VersaBank Announces Closing Of Public Offering

LONDON, ON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") today announced the closing of its previously-announced public offering of VersaBank's common shares. VersaBank issued 5,500,000 shares at a price of US $10.00 per share, the equivalent of CAD $12.80 per share based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate at the time of pricing, for gross proceeds of US $55,000,000.
MARKETS
TheStreet

GigCapital5, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE: GIA.U) (the "Company" or "GigCapital5") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol "GIA.U" beginning on September 24, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and warrants are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols "GIA" and "GIA.WS," respectively. The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Veteran Healthcare Executive Joins Fast-Growing Success TMS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Success TMS, the second largest TMS provider in the world, announced today that veteran healthcare executive, Yvonne Diaz, has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. At Success TMS, Diaz will be responsible for overall operations of its existing 30 patient care sites as well as leading the company's growth which is expected to triple its size over the next two years. In addition, Diaz will oversee several corporate functions: Talent acquisition and Employee Engagement, HR Management, Facilities and Logistics Management, Analytics and Revenue Cycle Management and general day-to-day operations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tms#Greenbrook Tms Inc#Gbnh#Tms East Central#Company#Achieve Tms Central#Tms Centers
TheStreet

Thorne HealthTech Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. Thorne HealthTech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Thorne HealthTech, are expected to be $70.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Safehold Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Public Offering And Concurrent Private Placement

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (SAFE) - Get Safehold Inc. Report (the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $76.00 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $167.2 million. The public offering was upsized from the previously announced 2,000,000 shares of common stock. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IMedia Brands Announces Proposed $75.0 Million Public Offering Of Senior Notes

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) - Get iMedia Brands, Inc. Class A Report ("iMedia Brands" or the "Company") today announced that it intends to offer and sell $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 in an underwritten public offering. The interest rate of the senior notes is expected to be 8.50%. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. iMedia Brands also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional $5.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the public offering.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Medical Properties Trust Announces Euro-Denominated Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "MPT") (MPW) - Get Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Report announced today that its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership ("MPT Finance" and, together with the Operating Partnership, the "Issuers"), intend to commence a benchmark offering of senior notes (the "Notes"), subject to market and other conditions. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Yesway Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, Inc. ("Yesway") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Application has been made for listing the Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "YSWY." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing Of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock Including Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) (the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,005,588 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, including the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of the Company's common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Public Bitcoin Miner Closes $172 Million Common Share Public Offering

On Friday Hut 8 Mining announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of common shares in the United States and Canada. Hut 8 sold 20,182,500 common shares including a full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,632,500 shares. The common shares were offered to the public...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Docebo Launches Secondary Bought Deal Offering In Canada And The United States

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (" Docebo" or the " Company") (TSX: DCBO) (Nasdaq: DCBO) today announced that certain of its shareholders, namely Intercap Equity Inc. (" Intercap"), Claudio Erba (" Erba") and Alessio Artuffo (" Artuffo" and together with Intercap and Erba, the " Selling Shareholders") have entered into an agreement with an underwriting syndicate led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., the sole bookrunner (collectively, the " Underwriters") to complete a secondary offering (the " Offering"), on a bought deal basis, of an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of C$112 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$112 million to the Selling Shareholders.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VIQ Solutions Announces Closing Of US$18 Million Registered Direct Offering

VIQ Solutions Inc. (" VIQ" or the " Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS) announces today that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with institutional investors (the " Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company sold 4,235,294 units (the " Units") at a price of US$4.25 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$18,000,000 before deducting fees and other estimated Offering expenses.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Decibel Cannabis Co. Raises $15M Via Bought Deal Unit Offering With Eight Capital, Haywood Securities And Raymond James

Cannabis producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) has secured $15 million in financing via its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of 51.75 million units at 29 cents per unit. The Calgary-based company said Thursday it has closed the transaction conducted by Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc., and Raymond...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) ("PROCEPT"), a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy