CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Commences Restart Of Ammonia Plant At Billingham, UK, Complex

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Get CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Report, a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced that it is immediately restarting the ammonia plant at its Billingham, UK, complex. The restart follows an interim agreement reached today to cover the costs to restart the ammonia plant and produce CO 2 for the UK market.

"We want to thank The Honorable Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and his entire staff for working tirelessly to bring about this agreement enabling restart of the plant and averting a potential CO 2 supply disruption impacting many industries, including food and beverage availability to UK consumers," said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "We look forward to working with Secretary Kwarteng and the UK government on developing a longer-term solution, including the development of alternative suppliers of CO 2 for the UK market."

CO 2 is a byproduct of the ammonia production process. Safely restarting the ammonia plant at the Billingham Complex is expected to take several days.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network - the world's largest - to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company's website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to management's expectations with respect to the resumption of production at CF Industries' Billingham Complex, the prospects for a longer term solution to the circumstances, including the high cost of natural gas, that led to the shut down of both of CF Industries' UK facilities, and other items described in this communication. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will" or "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this communication and the company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006123/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Maire Tecnimont Group (MT.MI) Reaches An Agreement With Greenfield Nitrogen LLC For The Development Of A Green Ammonia Plant In The United States

MILAN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiaries MET Development, Stamicarbon and NextChemhave reached an agreement with US-based Greenfield Nitrogen LLC, to develop the first dedicated green ammonia plant in the US Midwest. As part of the agreement, NextChem will start a feasibility study for the 240 metric tons per day green ammonia project utilizing green energy via the intermediate production of green hydrogen. MET Development will assist Greenfield Nitrogen in the development of the project. The technology for the plant will be provided by Stamicarbon, which earlier this year launched its new STAMI Green Ammonia technology.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Otso Gold announces processing plant restart and production ramp-up in Finland

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it is expected that the first gold pour will occur in October 2021....
WORLD
Fortune

Why lumber prices are suddenly rising again

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A month after lumber prices finally returned to normal, prices for wood are ticking up once again—and analysts predict more price hikes are on the way. The lumber bubble was created by a perfect storm...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cf Industries#Billingham#Ammonia Production#North America#Uk
Crain's New York Business

Unlimited opportunities at C.A.C. Industries, Inc.

In the high-intensity world of heavy construction, CAC Industries is a rarity: a dependable, deadline-beating contractor with a family-oriented company culture that promotes work-life balance. And the company means it. Any organization can include work-life balance policies in the company handbook. But without an atmosphere of genuine support, employees are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

CO2 crisis: Government strikes deal to restart production at Cheshire and Teesside plants

The government has struck a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Ince, Cheshire and Billingham, Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the fertiliser company over the weekend, after it had halted production at its UK-based plants on Friday in response to a spike in global natural gas prices. Taxpayers will pay towards the operating costs of the manufacturer to ensure the supply of CO2 for the food sector continues amid the ongoing energy crisis.The agreement will be in place for three weeks while the “CO2 market adapts” to the surge...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Alcoa to restart aluminum plant in Brazil

Alcoa Corp. and South32 Ltd. are proceeding with the restart of an idled aluminum smelter in Brazil after prices of the metal surged to a 13-year high amid Chinese output cuts. Alcoa shares tumbled following the announcement. Alumar, a complex in the country’s northeast that’s been fully curtailed since 2015,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Reuters

UK strikes deal for CO2 producer CF to restart operations

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain has struck a deal with CF Industries for the American company to restart the production of carbon dioxide (CO2) after soaring gas prices forced it to halt operations, threatening the supply of meat in the country. British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
just-food.com

CO2 shortage – UK details “short-term” deal to restart production

The UK government has announced a deal to resume output at one of two fertiliser plants where shutdowns last week led to fears of pressure on food supplies. In a statement issued just before 10pm local time last night (21 September), the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said an agreement had been reached with the owner of the two sites, US-based fertiliser group CF Industries.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

CF Industries Gains on Plans to Resume Production at U.K. Plants

Investing.com – CF Industries stock (NYSE: CF ) rose 1% in Tuesday’s premarket trading following the company’s decision to resume production of carbon dioxide gas at its U.K. factories. The company had last week halted production at both its Billingham and Ince fertilizer plants, blaming high natural gas prices. The...
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

PepsiCo investing in UK snacks plant

LINCOLN, UK. — PepsiCo UK has announced plans to invest £24 million ($33.1 million) to upgrade its Quavers snacks plant in Lincoln, UK. As part of the investment, PepsiCo said it will upgrade equipment, including the addition of a compact packaging machine that the company said will create training opportunities for employees while removing packaging from the company’s supply chain.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy