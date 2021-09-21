CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation recognizing this week—September 20-24, 2021—as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW).

Last year, Governor Reynolds, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In her 2021 proclamation, the Governor cites that Iowa's nearly 5,900 wind turbines generate 60 percent of the state's electricity—the highest wind power share for any state.

"Thank you, Governor Reynolds for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Iowa's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Iowa as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"Across Iowa, clean and readily abundant forms of energy power more homes and businesses than ever before," said Governor Reynolds in her proclamation. "The clean energy sector is a growing part of the economy and has been a key driver of growth in Iowa in recent years, with 28,953 Iowans currently employed in the clean energy sector."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iowa-recognizes-clean-energy-week-2021-301382040.html

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions

