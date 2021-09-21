iPhone 13 & 13 mini review: So ordinary it's extraordinary
I don’t want to waste your time. This is going to be a quick review because there honestly isn’t a whole lot to say about the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini that requires a tome. They are really great phones. There is no jarring camera switching issue like there is on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max because the iPhone 13 and 13 mini cannot take macro photography and therefore has no macro mode to switch to.www.inputmag.com
