CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Medexus Announces Expanded Availability Of Trecondyv® (treosulfan) In Canada

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the " Company" or "Medexus") (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) announced today that it has initiated its first commercial shipment of Trecondyv® (treosulfan) in Canada, following the June 28 th, 2021 Notice of Compliance by Health Canada, which had previously only been distributed under the Health Canada Special Access Program.

Trecondyv® is a bifunctional alkylating agent developed for use as part of a conditioning treatment for patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (" allo-HSCT"). Trecondyv ® is now available for commercial sale in Canada for the treatment adult patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (" AML") or Myelodysplastic Syndromes (" MDS") who are at increased risk for standard conditioning therapies, as well as in pediatric patients older than one year old with AML or MDS.

Kerry Bakewell, Vice President of Specialty Markets at Medexus, commented, "We are pleased to be able to provide Trecondyv® on a commercial scale to patients who are in need of this treatment. We believe that this product has the potential to become the standard of care in Canada due to its excellent event-free and overall survival data, particularly among at-risk groups. We have had a very positive response among the medical community in Canada thus far and expect sales to ramp up quickly as a result."

Dr. Ivan Pasic, Medical Oncologist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, has been using treosulfan under the Special Access Program for several months. Dr. Pasic commented: "In the field of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation, we consistently strive toward reducing transplant-related mortality and one way of achieving this goal is through a reduction in the intensity of the conditioning regimens we use. However, the reduction in conditioning intensity is often accompanied by a corresponding increase in the risk of relapse. Treosulfan represents an exception here in that it provides a way of offering transplantation more safely without a significant increase in relapse risk. In a recent randomized phase III study by Beelen et al., the use of treosulfan-based conditioning in patients with AML or MDS has been associated with a 15% increase in 2-y overall survival and 11% decrease in 2-y transplant-related mortality, without increased risk of relapse, compared to busulfan-based conditioning. Because of this study, we are currently offering treosulfan-based conditioning to all patients with MDS who are ineligible to receive standard myeloablative conditioning because of their age and/or comorbidities. We have been accessing the drug through Health Canada Special Access Program and are looking forward to the announced commercial availability as we are considering potential additional indications at our centre, including its use in patients with AML, in line with the available phase III evidence." In March of 2019, Health Canada granted Medexus authorization to distribute Trecondyv® in Canada under the Special Access Program, which provides healthcare practitioners with access to non-marketed drugs to treat patients with serious or life-threatening conditions when conventional therapies have failed, are unsuitable, or unavailable. On June 28, 2021, the Company received a Notice of Compliance (" NOC") from Health Canada to commercialize Trecondyv® and began shipping commercially earlier this month. Medexus continues to assist medac in seeking FDA approval of treosulfan in the US.

September 30 th Interest Payment

The Company believes it remains well positioned from a balance sheet perspective, taking into consideration various catalysts and upcoming growth drivers. Nevertheless, the Company believes it is prudent at this time to take advantage of all available options to preserve cash and maintain its healthy balance sheet. Therefore, in accordance with the terms of the convertible debenture indenture entered into between Medexus and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated as of October 16, 2018 (the " Indenture"), the Company has elected to issue common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares"), in lieu of cash, to holders of the Company's 6.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures") in satisfaction of the $1,246,380 interest payment due to holders of Debentures on September 30, 2021 (the " Interest Payment"). Holders of Debentures of record as of September 15, 2021 will receive their pro-rata entitlement of a total of 387,075 Common Shares. The issuance of the Common Shares is subject to the terms of the Indenture as well as receipt of the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Medexus' decision to satisfy the Interest Payment in Common Shares reflects the Company's current focus on protecting the strength of its balance sheet and mitigating the need to raise capital in the near term.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune disease, and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject ®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY ®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B - a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall ®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada and the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive OfficerMedexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.Tel.: 905-676-0003E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial OfficerMedexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.Tel.: 312-548-3139E-mail: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):Crescendo Communications, LLCTel: +1-212-671-1020E-mail: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):Tina ByersAdelaide CapitalTel: 905-330-3275E-mail: tina@adcap.ca Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). The words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "will", "plans" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to issuance of Common Shares in connection with the upcoming interest payment date for the Debentures and statements regarding the Company's future financing needs and intentions. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include those set out in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

NICE Expands Its Global Reach With Bell Canada

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced an agreement with Bell (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company, to expand access to NICE CXone for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in Canada. CXone, the world's most comprehensive omnichannel offering in the CCaaS market, will provide Bell customers the industry-leading contact center platform combined with Bell's ultra-fast speed and low latency network that contact centers need for highly flexible, digital-first customer experiences.
BUSINESS
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA for authorization to […]
HEALTH
Benzinga

Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Drugs#Mdp#Medxf#Aml#Mds#Specialty Markets#Medical Oncologist#Iii#Beelen Et Al#Busulfan#Company#Fda
advisory.com

Are boosters coming for Moderna and J&J? Here's where the evidence stands.

Many states have started administering booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine following FDA and CDC recommendations last week—but many health officials say eligibility confusion and the exclusion of other vaccine recipients has complicated the initial booster shot rollout. Are you ready for booster shots? Start thinking about these 6 factors...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
HuffingtonPost

What Happens If You Mix COVID Vaccine Doses?

Now that a Pfizer booster dose has been approved for Americans 65 and up, people with underlying health conditions and people who work in high-risk settings, many people are wondering: Can I mix and match vaccines?. “Things change so quickly as far as the science, epidemiology, the virus, people’s behavior...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
US News and World Report

Sanofi Drops Plans for Messenger RNA Vaccine Against Virus

PARIS (AP) — French drugmaker Sanofi said Tuesday it was shelving plans for a COVID-19 vaccine based on messenger RNA despite positive results from early stage testing. The Paris-based company said it will continue to develop another vaccine candidate that is already undergoing late stage human trials. That vaccine, developed jointly with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, is based on the characteristic spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Pharmacies Offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Eligible Individuals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health leaders are hopeful that the rollout of booster doses of vaccines will help in the fight against COVID-19. Those doses are available for certain groups of people as stores and medical offices open this morning. Walgreens is one of many locations who are offering booster shots for those who are eligible. You can schedule an appointment or walk-in and get the vaccine booster. Other pharmacies and doctors are also administering a third dose of the vaccine to patients. The medical director at Central Outreach gave out several booster doses on Monday, but says the response hasn’t been overwhelming because many people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy