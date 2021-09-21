CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VRS rewards investment professionals with $7.8 million in incentives after record year for pension trust fund

By Michael Martz
Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Retirement System beat the stock market this year and now its investment staff is reaping the rewards. The VRS board of trustees approved incentive pay of more than $7.85 million for 52 members of its internal investment staff on Tuesday as added compensation for a 27.5% investment return in the last fiscal year. The return swelled the retirement trust fund for public employees to $101.8 billion — the first time it has exceeded $100 billion.

