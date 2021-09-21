WEB EXTRA: Lava Pours Into Pool on La Palma island in Spain

Lava flows from Cumbre Vieja on La Palma in the Canary Islands on September 25, 2021. Credit: Rob Simmon, Planet, used by permission. The eruption of Cumbre Vieja on La Palma in the Canary Islands has kept volcanologists monitoring the volcano on their toes. Over the past week, multiple vents have opened on the volcano and the eruption has oscillated between calmer lava flows and more explosive lava fountains. Even though the eruption is still going strong, authorities are beginning to let people back into areas that don't appear to be in the path of the continuing lava flows.

