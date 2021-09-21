CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Europe SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) Markets, 2021-2025 - Rising Adoption Of AI / Presence Of Numerable OTT Platforms/ Declining Cost Of Connectivity / Rising Role Of Cloud Services

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European SVOD market is expected to record a value of US$17.97 billion in 2025, rising at a CAGR of 10.83% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growth in video streaming, rising use of social media, upsurge in tablet users and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the presence of numerable OTT platforms, the challenge of content piracy and problems associated with customer retention.

A few notable trends may include the rising adoption of artificial intelligence, reducing cost of connectivity and the rising role of cloud services.

In 2020, the SVOD industry in Europe witnessed a remarkable surge, with the increase in the number of subscribers. The free trial proposition during the pandemic has represented a major incentive to familiarize with the SVOD services. As a result, on-demand services have experienced greater popularity, extending their influence on all Western European households, reaching the mass market in many countries.

Based on country, the U.K. had the fastest growing market in Europe and would continue to dominate in coming years, due to the presence of a vast population that supports online video streaming services.

Companies in the SVOD space would enable better delivery of video streaming services, helping to drive OTT video services adoption across the region. Further, competition among streaming services providers would also ramp up as more services become available to consumers in Europe.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) market.
  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Netflix Inc., Warner Media and DAZN Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

  • Video Streaming Service Providers
  • OTT (Over-the-Counter) Platforms
  • End Users (Potential Viewers, Advertising Agencies and Media Industry)
  • Network Providers
  • Consulting Firms
  • Investment Banks
  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Categorization of Video on Demand (VOD)1.3 Monetization Models of SVOD, AVOD and TVOD1.4 Benefits of SVOD1.5 SVOD and The Emerging Video Content 2. COVID-19 Impact2.1 Growth in Work From Home (WFH) Population2.2 Increase in Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Subscription2.3 Surge in Internet Users2.4 Digital Release of Theatrical Movies 3. Europe Market Analysis3.1 Europe SVOD Market by Value3.2 Europe SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3 Europe SVOD Market by Country3.3.1 The U.K. SVOD Market by Value3.3.2 The U.K. SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Germany SVOD Market by Value3.3.4 Germany SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 France SVOD Market by Value3.3.6 France SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 Sweden SVOD Market by Value3.3.8 Sweden SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 Italy SVOD Market by Value 3.3.10 Italy SVOD Market Forecast by Value 3.3.11 Rest of Europe SVOD Market by Value 3.3.12 Rest of Europe SVOD Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Growth in Video Streaming4.1.2 Rising Use of Social Media4.1.3 Upsurge in Tablet Users4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization4.2 Key Trends4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence4.2.2 Declining Cost of Connectivity4.2.3 Rising Role of Cloud Services4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Presence of Numerable OTT Platforms4.3.2 Challenge of Content Piracy4.3.3 Problem Associated with Customer Retention 6. Competitive Landscape5.1 Europe Market5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison5.1.3 Number of SVOD Subscribers by Company5.1.4 Europe SVOD Market Share by Company5.1.5 Germany SVOD Market Share by Company5.1.6 Austria SVOD Market Share by Company 7. Company Profiles6.1 Business Overview6.2 Financial Overview6.3 Business Strategies

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (Prime Video)
  • Apple Inc. (Apple TV+)
  • DAZN Group (DAZN)
  • Netflix Inc.
  • The Walt Disney Company (Disney+)
  • Warner Media (HBO MAX)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1oea2v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-svod-subscription-video-on-demand-markets-2021-2025---rising-adoption-of-ai--presence-of-numerable-ott-platforms-declining-cost-of-connectivity--rising-role-of-cloud-services-301381863.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to be Driven by Rising Number of Mobile Subscribers and their Numerous Industrial Applications in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
CELL PHONES
Union Leader

Paper shortage hits American retailers when they need it most

Skyrocketing demand for boxes and packing materials during the pandemic has slashed paper production across North America, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for retail companies. “We’re starting to hear, ‘We’re out of paper,’” said Polly Wong, president of San Francisco-based direct-marketing firm Belardi Wong, noting that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newyorkcitynews.net

Global Fire Truck Market to be Driven by the rising demand with adoption of new technology in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Fire Truck' Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global Fire Truck market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video On Demand#Market Competition#Market Research#Vod#Europe Svod Lrb#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Ott#Svod#Western European#Amazon Com Inc#Apple Inc#The Walt Disney Company#Netflix Inc#Warner Media#Dazn Group#Avod#Digital#Tablet Users4 1 4#Apple Tv
murphyshockeylaw.net

MMIC (Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit) Market 2021 High Growth Forecast due to Rising Demand and Future Trends

The Global MMIC (Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit) Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global MMIC (Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit) market.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market 2021 High Growth Forecast due to Rising Demand and Future Trends

The Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market.
MARKETS
newyorkcitynews.net

Europe Phenol Market to be Driven by the Rising Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Europe Phenol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe phenol market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
Embedded.com

Demand for IoT security services rises with 5G deployments

The seemingly endless series of network security breaches is likely to grow worse as more smart devices are linked via the Internet of Things. Those evolving threats are expected to drive the market for IoT security services to new heights by mid-decade. New York-based ABI Research estimates more than 3...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021-2027 - Align And Enhance Hyperscale Capabilities To Monetize Rising Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Singapore is a leading data center colocation services market in the Asia-Pacific region. With increasing digital transformation, favorable government policies, and a business-friendly market, the market is expected to...
WORLD
TheStreet

Global Electronic Paper (E-Paper) Display Markets 2020-2024 - Escalating E-Reader Population / Adoption Of E-Paper Display In Healthcare Industry / Rising Adoption Of Electronic Shelf Labels

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Paper (E-Paper) Display Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global electronic paper display market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.05% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The...
MARKETS
TheStreet

United States Rent-to-Own Markets 2021-2025 - Rising Virtual Market / Rising Disposable Income / Growing Millennial Population

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Rent-to-Own Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides an in-depth study of the US rent-to-own industry with detailed analysis of impact of COVID-19, market size in terms...
ECONOMY
CNBC

$80 oil is sending the market toward demand destruction, Morgan Stanley says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

$ 11.10 Bn Growth Opportunity In High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025 | Rise In R&D Investments To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high throughput screening (HTS) market is poised to grow by USD 11.10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Asia Pacific SVOD Subscriptions Market Report 2021 Featuring Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney , Apple TV , HBO, MyTV Super, Viu

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nearly 700 million SVOD Subscriptions for Asia Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Asia Pacific will have 698 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026, up from 502 million at end-2021. China will provide 354 million SVOD subscriptions in 2026 - or half of the region's total. India will reach 157 million. Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020 - almost entirely due to its success in India. Disney+ will reach 121 million subscribers by 2026; double its 2021 total.
MARKETS
The Independent

Cloud misconfigurations on the rise: 2021 Cloud Security Report

Insufficient access restrictions, permissive storage policies and publicly exposed assets are only a few of the mistakes companies make when configuring their cloud infrastructure. The scale of the problem is mind-blowing, with 90 per cent of organisations vulnerable to security breaches due to cloud misconfigurations. Aqua’s Cloud Security Report sheds light on the most common cloud configuration issues in real production environments.
TECHNOLOGY
abc17news.com

Tight job market is causing costs to rise at FedEx

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx is getting hurt by the tight job market. The package delivery company said Tuesday that its costs are up $450 million in the most recent quarter, as it paid higher wages as it got harder to find new workers and demand for shipping increased. FedEx also cut its outlook for the year, saying earnings will be lower than it previously expected, partly due to the increased costs related to the tight labor market. Shares of FedEx Corp. fell 4% in after-hours trading. Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and other incentives. It may get worse during the holidays as companies seek help getting gifts and online orders to shoppers.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy