Europe SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) Markets, 2021-2025 - Rising Adoption Of AI / Presence Of Numerable OTT Platforms/ Declining Cost Of Connectivity / Rising Role Of Cloud Services

The European SVOD market is expected to record a value of US$17.97 billion in 2025, rising at a CAGR of 10.83% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growth in video streaming, rising use of social media, upsurge in tablet users and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the presence of numerable OTT platforms, the challenge of content piracy and problems associated with customer retention.

A few notable trends may include the rising adoption of artificial intelligence, reducing cost of connectivity and the rising role of cloud services.

In 2020, the SVOD industry in Europe witnessed a remarkable surge, with the increase in the number of subscribers. The free trial proposition during the pandemic has represented a major incentive to familiarize with the SVOD services. As a result, on-demand services have experienced greater popularity, extending their influence on all Western European households, reaching the mass market in many countries.

Based on country, the U.K. had the fastest growing market in Europe and would continue to dominate in coming years, due to the presence of a vast population that supports online video streaming services.

Companies in the SVOD space would enable better delivery of video streaming services, helping to drive OTT video services adoption across the region. Further, competition among streaming services providers would also ramp up as more services become available to consumers in Europe.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Netflix Inc., Warner Media and DAZN Group) are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Categorization of Video on Demand (VOD)1.3 Monetization Models of SVOD, AVOD and TVOD1.4 Benefits of SVOD1.5 SVOD and The Emerging Video Content 2. COVID-19 Impact2.1 Growth in Work From Home (WFH) Population2.2 Increase in Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Subscription2.3 Surge in Internet Users2.4 Digital Release of Theatrical Movies 3. Europe Market Analysis3.1 Europe SVOD Market by Value3.2 Europe SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3 Europe SVOD Market by Country3.3.1 The U.K. SVOD Market by Value3.3.2 The U.K. SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Germany SVOD Market by Value3.3.4 Germany SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 France SVOD Market by Value3.3.6 France SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 Sweden SVOD Market by Value3.3.8 Sweden SVOD Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 Italy SVOD Market by Value 3.3.10 Italy SVOD Market Forecast by Value 3.3.11 Rest of Europe SVOD Market by Value 3.3.12 Rest of Europe SVOD Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Growth in Video Streaming4.1.2 Rising Use of Social Media4.1.3 Upsurge in Tablet Users4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization4.2 Key Trends4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence4.2.2 Declining Cost of Connectivity4.2.3 Rising Role of Cloud Services4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Presence of Numerable OTT Platforms4.3.2 Challenge of Content Piracy4.3.3 Problem Associated with Customer Retention 6. Competitive Landscape5.1 Europe Market5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison5.1.3 Number of SVOD Subscribers by Company5.1.4 Europe SVOD Market Share by Company5.1.5 Germany SVOD Market Share by Company5.1.6 Austria SVOD Market Share by Company 7. Company Profiles6.1 Business Overview6.2 Financial Overview6.3 Business Strategies

Amazon.com, Inc. (Prime Video)

Apple Inc. (Apple TV+)

DAZN Group (DAZN)

Netflix Inc.

The Walt Disney Company (Disney+)

Warner Media (HBO MAX)

