New Feature Documentary YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE Traces The Rise Of The Youth Climate Movement Through The Eyes Of A Leading Activist

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterBear, the free streaming-for-impact platform dedicated to the future of our planet, announces the release of its first WaterBear Original feature documentary YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE . Directed and narrated by Canadian filmmaker and climate activist Slater Jewell-Kemker, YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE tells the story of the youth climate movement from the very beginning.

&amp;#160;

Premiering at New York Climate Week , YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE will be available to watch for free on the WaterBear platform from 24th September - the day of the global climate strike. Over the course of 12 years filming in nine countries, the film documents Slater's intimate journey from the age of 13 to adulthood as she grows alongside this diverse and ever evolving movement of youth shaping the world they want to live in. Now with the world at a crossroads, YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE aims to reignite the energy the movement was experiencing before the pandemic, and unite youth around the world in combating the biggest challenge humanity has faced.

Slater Jewell-Kemker is a 29-year old award-winning filmmaker and climate activist who has been making films since she was six.

Slater Jewell-Kemker said: "We need stories to help us adapt and rethink our relationships to each other and the planet as we move forward in a world forever changed by the climate crisis. After 12 years of documenting the global youth climate movement, I'm excited to be bringing the film to a wider audience with the help of WaterBear, a platform that understands this need for connection."

Ellen Windemuth, CEO and Founder of WaterBear said: "We look forward to launching Youth Unstoppable, our first WaterBear Original feature documentary, to our global engaged audience. Slater is an inspirational filmmaker and an ambassador of the youth climate movement. We hope that this film will inspire younger generations to join the movement."

Adrian Grenier, Executive Producer said: " To me, Youth Unstoppable is extremely optimistic because it inspired my own youthful optimism and energy, going forward."

Youth Unstoppable was produced by Wendy Jewell and Daniel Bekerman. Executive Producers include Connect4Climate, actor and activist Adrian Grenier, Amy Smart and Creative Visions.

For more information and images, please see press kit here .

WaterBear is a ground-breaking streaming platform showcasing award-winning documentaries as well as original content inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). WaterBear members can stream video at any time, and on any device, all for free, as well as take direct instant action to support NGOs around the world and shape a better future for our fragile planet. For more information about WaterBear and to sign up, please visit: www.waterbear.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-feature-documentary-youth-unstoppable-traces-the-rise-of-the-youth-climate-movement-through-the-eyes-of-a-leading-activist-301382096.html

SOURCE WaterBear

TVLine

Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Tom Welling Action Series Professionals Acquired by The CW

The CW’s original Man of Steel is coming home. The network has acquired Professionals, an international action series starring Tom Welling (Smallville), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) and Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman). Per the official logline, Professionals “follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) — who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical...
TV SERIES
TVLine

NBC's La Brea: Watch the First 5 Minutes of Sci-Fi Sinkhole Drama Now

Natalie Zea lands herself in a hole lot of trouble within just the first five minutes of La Brea, NBC’s upcoming sci-fi drama about a Los Angeles sinkhole that apparently leads to some “hollow Earth” world. The exact premise for the series, which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears the Harris family in half, separating mother and son Claire and Josh (played by Justified‘s Zea and newcomer Jack Martin) from father Gavin and daughter Izzy (The Night Shift‘s Eoin Macken and newcomer Zyra Gorecki). When Claire and Josh find themselves in...
BREA, CA
