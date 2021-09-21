Police continue to investigate double-stabbing in Herkimer County
TOWN OF WARREN — No charges have been filed so far as the state police continue to investigate a double-stabbing in Herkimer County. State police said Michael J. Andreev Sr., 67, and his 12-year-old daughter Sofia Trusova, were found stabbed to death at Andreev’s home on Route 167 in the Town of Warren at about 7:11 p.m. Sunday. A third individual, Michael J. Andreev Jr., age 22, was found in the front yard with a laceration to his neck.romesentinel.com
