Upgrade has announced that it has been recognized as the fastest-growing credit card in the US by the Nilson Report. Upgrade noted that it is the first Fintech to be listed in the top 50 U.S. Visa/Mastercard Credit Card Issuers with a reported growth rate of 755% year over year. In second place was the Apple Card that experienced a year-over-year growth rate of 128%.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 23 HOURS AGO