FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Funeral services have been scheduled for the Fond du Lac police officer who died as a result of complications from COVID-19. Visitation for Officer Joseph Kurer, 26, will be held for his relatives, friends, and fellow officers at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac on Tuesday, according to an obituary. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning with a mass to follow. The obituary says Kurer will be laid to rest in a private burial service.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO