Casper, WY

Casper Personal Injury Attorney Michael Shickich selected to 2022 Best Lawyers

By Haley Roedder
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper lawyer is being nationally awarded for his work. Michael Shickich was recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This is the fourth year Shickich as received the recognition. Best Lawyers are decided by objective peer nominations and peer reviews. There is a selection process validated by courts and bar associations. Best Lawyers are required to continue excellent performances and are not allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

