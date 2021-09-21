Is GTA 6 Set in the 90s?

Rockstar Games may have hidden a GTA 6 tease right in plain sight during the PlayStation Showcase and its GTA 5 trailer. The PlayStation Showcase this month featured upcoming blockbuster releases like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok, but like the PlayStation Showcase before it, Rockstar Games and Sony snuck a GTA 5 trailer amidst new and first time looks at upcoming games. Many were hoping GTA 6 would rear its head, but that was obviously never going to happen, but did Rockstar Games tease GTA 6 in this new GTA 5 trailer? Well, some Grand Theft Auto fans think that's exactly what Rockstar Games did.