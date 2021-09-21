CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Lotus Emira V6 First Edition Offers Toyota Reliability

By Gabrielle DeSantis
 7 days ago
Buying an exotic car is a stressful proposition for most consumers. Not only are they typically more expensive than your average vehicle, they oftentimes require specialized maintenance. This specialized maintenance can be intimidating and expensive, and unless you’re an avid exotic car or supercar rebuilder, chances are you aren’t going to tackle the tasks alone. Besides the initial price, these maintenance costs themselves can be prohibitive, and, on top of that, not all of those high-end exotic cars are known for being all that reliable, even brand new. That is part of what sets Lotus parts from other brands, as the new Lotus Emira, like the Exige, Evora, and Elise features a Toyota drivetrain.

