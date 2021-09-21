CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants’ Logan Ryan defends James Bradberry with Steph Curry analogy

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when it was foolish for opposing quarterbacks to test James Bradberry because the Giants had a huge hole at No. 2 cornerback?. Of all the many things wrong with the Giants — especially on defense — right now, none are more surprising than Bradberry’s struggles. He has allowed 12 catches on 15 targets for 115 yards and two touchdowns in two games, and is the No. 27-ranked cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Is it time to be concerned?

