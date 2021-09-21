Siouxland contractor who paid homeless man to help commit theft of $14K sentenced
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A contractor who was paid more than $14,000 to build a garage in Sioux City but didn’t work on it and spent the money was sentenced on Tuesday. According to a court filing, Drew Wilshire-Gerdes was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree theft. He had pled guilty on September 14. He was fined $1,370 and was ordered to pay nearly $28,000 to five different people.www.siouxlandproud.com
