It's hard to believe that fall is here and we're just now seeing burn bans being issued for East Texas counties. We normally see burn bans issued in East Texas during the summer months because of the lack of rainfall and scorching temperatures, but this wasn't a typical summer for us. This summer we saw more rainfall at the beginning of summer than we typically do. In addition, for the first time in quite a few years, East Texas did not reach one hundred degrees for a high which kept us from losing more moisture from the ground from evaporation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO