IMDb TV has made its first trip overseas. Amazon’s advertising-supported free streaming service has launched in the U.K., the platform’s first international territory outside North America, and will be available to British audiences first via the Prime Video app and later via a standalone app on Fire TV. The launch slate includes original U.S. shows, such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, alongside a library of movies and TV shows, including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community and 2 Broke Girls. IMDb...

