PHOENIX – A coalition of educators and parents is asking a Superior Court judge to scrap the Legislature’s ban on school mask mandates before it takes effect on Sept. 29. Maricopa County Judge Katherine Cooper heard arguments from both sides in a hearing Monday afternoon to consider the constitutionality of the mask mandate ban. If the lawsuit is successful, local governments and school districts will be able to make their own decisions regarding mask and vaccine mandates for staff and students.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO