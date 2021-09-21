No byes for anyone - any format that includes byes

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — There are very few guarantees in life, and even fewer in sports. The future can rarely, if ever, be known with full certainty.
Yet, when looking ahead to next weekend’s Buccaneers-Patriots game, it feels very safe to say that Tom Brady will be setting the NFL’s all-time passing yards record early on in his first career game as a visitor in New England.
That seems to be a safe bet after Brady threw for 432 yards in a losing effort against the Rams on Sunday. Brady entered this week just 499 yards behind Drew Brees for the all-time regular-season passing...
