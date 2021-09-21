CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

No byes for anyone - any format that includes byes

By 133966Hokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs horrible. Such an unfair advantage. Everyone should play the same amount of games - especially for football with a relatively small # of games in the season. 4, 8 or 16. Personally prefer 8 at this point.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byes#American Football
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s quote on Justin Fields won’t help his case

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is facing some serious criticism for his comments after playing quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday night 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. One of their touchdowns came from a three-yard rush by rookie quarterback Justin Fields late in the third quarter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
12up

Matt LaFleur wasn't happy with 49ers going after Aaron Rodgers

When Aaron Rodgers came out and said that he wasn't sure if he'd return to the Packers or not in 2021, trade rumors started swirling. Among the teams interested were the San Francisco 49ers. Well, SF had high interest and was really intrigued on trying to make something happen. That...
NFL
Yardbarker

Arians: Buccaneers Will Look to Desir, Robinson at Cornerback

Richard Sherman remains an option for the Buccaneers given his free-agent status. But if you speak to Bruce Arians about the Bucs cornerback situation, he appears content with their options currently in-house. The loss to Los Angeles marked the third week in a row that Tampa Bay saw a starting...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

A timeline of Josh Gordon’s suspensions upon his latest reinstatement

Josh Gordon is getting yet another chance. The NFL is reinstating the troubled wide receiver from his most recent suspension, ESPN first reported. Gordon could play as soon as next week. Josh Gordon reinstated following yearlong-plus suspension. First, he needs a team to sign him. Gordon last played in the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Will (Almost Certainly) Set NFL’s Passing Yards Record Vs. Patriots In Foxboro

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — There are very few guarantees in life, and even fewer in sports. The future can rarely, if ever, be known with full certainty. Yet, when looking ahead to next weekend’s Buccaneers-Patriots game, it feels very safe to say that Tom Brady will be setting the NFL’s all-time passing yards record early on in his first career game as a visitor in New England. That seems to be a safe bet after Brady threw for 432 yards in a losing effort against the Rams on Sunday. Brady entered this week just 499 yards behind Drew Brees for the all-time regular-season passing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy