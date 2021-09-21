CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Latino Culture Is Going Mainstream In China Thanks To Chinese Millennials And TikTok

By Justin Lessner
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As our world becomes ever more connected, and the distances between different cultures shorter, speaking multiple languages is becoming increasingly common. Though most people around the world turn to English as a universal language, Spanish is actually more widely spoken, according to the Instituto Cervantes. There are an estimated 580 million native Spanish speakers in the world, making it the second most popular language in the world after Mandarin Chinese.

wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
globalvoices.org

China as a cultural threat in Ethiopia: From food to cultural appropriaton

Officially, China and Ethiopia boast a strong partnership. Ethiopia has attracted nearly seven hundred Chinese enterprises and is China’s second-largest loan recipient in Africa. Ethiopia’s fast economic growth combined with the embrace of manufacturing and industrial parks, built by and modeled after China, have even led some news outlets to describe Ethiopia as “the China of Africa.” Ethiopia’s main political parties, the Prosperity party, and prior to that, the EPRDF have maintained strong relations with the Chinese Communist Party. Ethiopia is also one of China’s key Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partners in Africa.
CHINA
WebProNews

China Limiting Minors’ Usage of the Chinese Version of TikTok

In yet another attempt to limit the impact of technology on young people, China is limiting Douyin usage for those under 14 to 40 minutes a day. Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok and is wildly popular in the country. Despite the app’s success, China is working to minimize the effect of technology on its younger generation. The country recentlylimited how much time minors could spend playing video games, and is looking to do the same with social media.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
whmi.com

Culture thrives in America's most Hispanic, Latino state: New Mexico

(MOSCOW) — As the Hispanic and Latino population grows throughout the U.S., New Mexico has established itself as a haven for people of Latin American and Hispanic descent. That culture can be seen throughout the streets -- in the Pueblo- and Spanish-style architecture, the traditional santeros and the Mexican artistry.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandarin Chinese#Latino#The Instituto Cervantes#Spanish#Latin American#Nbc News#Zumba#Chinese Millennials#Douyin#Japanese#Russian
Daily Iowan

UI community members embrace Hispanic and Latino/a/x culture

Hispanic and Latino/a/x students make up the largest portion of the minority student population on the University of Iowa campus. As National Hispanic Heritage Month begins, UI community members are embracing and celebrating both cultures in Iowa and in their own lives. National Hispanic and Latino/a/x Month is celebrated from...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
CNBC

Chinese battery maker CATL to acquire Canada's Millennial Lithium

Canada's Millennial Lithium Corp said late Tuesday Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to buy the miner for C$376.8 million ($297.3 million) CATL, which supplies to carmakers Tesla and Volkswagen, said on Wednesday that the acquisition is to secure a stable long-term supply of lithium. Millennial Lithium...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real News Network

If the US wants fewer Haitian refugees, it should stop destroying Haiti

Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
IMMIGRATION
@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy