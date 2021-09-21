Latino Culture Is Going Mainstream In China Thanks To Chinese Millennials And TikTok
As our world becomes ever more connected, and the distances between different cultures shorter, speaking multiple languages is becoming increasingly common. Though most people around the world turn to English as a universal language, Spanish is actually more widely spoken, according to the Instituto Cervantes. There are an estimated 580 million native Spanish speakers in the world, making it the second most popular language in the world after Mandarin Chinese.wearemitu.com
Comments / 0