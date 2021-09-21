CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Internet Banded Together to Search For Gabby Petito. What About These Missing People of Color?

By Andrea Marks
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe disappearance of van life traveler Gabby Petito during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé prompted a frenzied search for answers by authorities and Petito’s family, who first reported her missing on September 11th. Their efforts have been buoyed by widespread media coverage and public interest, including a big response from social media users, who helped the story go viral across several platforms like TikTok, where true crime users posted continuous updates on the case.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
ABC 4

Gabby Petito disappearance: Timeline of search for missing 22-year-old woman

TAMPA (WFLA) – In her social media posts, 22-year-old Gabby Petito referred to a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie as “van life.”. It was supposed to be a dream trip for the young couple. It has now become a nightmare for Petito’s parents after police say Laundrie returned to North Port in her white Ford van and she is nowhere to be found.
MOAB, UT
thecut.com

What We Know About the Disappearance of Gabby Petito

Influencer Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11 after an extended road trip through the desert with her boyfriend, who had since returned to the couple’s Florida home. On September 19, the FBI said they’d found human remains consistent with the description of Petitio. They have yet to reveal a cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Reid
fox46.com

Brian Laundrie missing as search for his fiancé Gabby Petito continues

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The man who police identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito is now missing himself, according to an attorney for his family. A family attorney confirmed Friday night that Brian Laundrie’s location is currently unknown. Laundrie is engaged to Petito,...
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC New York

Gabby Petito Goes Missing: What We Know About Timeline of Events So Far

As the search for Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman originally from Long Island, intensifies, officials are finding out more about what happened between her and her fiancé Brian Laundrie in the days before and after her disappearance. That includes a witness observing a fight between the two, police in Utah...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing People#People Search#Missing Person#Tiktok#Msnbc#Rolling Stone#Bipoc#Illinois State University#Laurencho#El
dailynewsen.com

Petito case renews appeal to highlight missing people of color

Seraphine Warren organized searches of the vast Navajo Nation land near her aunt's Arizona home, but she is running out money to pay gas and food for volunteers. "Why is it taking so much time?" She asks, "Why aren't we getting our prayers answered?" Begay is just one of many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
KITV.com

Waimanalo community bands together to search for missing 6-year-old

Dozens of Waimanalo residents gathered at Sherwoods Beach Park and Waimanalo District Park Monday afternoon to help search for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen at her Puha Street residence around 9 Sunday night. "Scared for her. Heartbroken, still looking," said Lana Idao, who said she is Kalua's biological...
WAIMĀNALO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy