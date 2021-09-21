The Internet Banded Together to Search For Gabby Petito. What About These Missing People of Color?
The disappearance of van life traveler Gabby Petito during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé prompted a frenzied search for answers by authorities and Petito’s family, who first reported her missing on September 11th. Their efforts have been buoyed by widespread media coverage and public interest, including a big response from social media users, who helped the story go viral across several platforms like TikTok, where true crime users posted continuous updates on the case.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 0