Fairfax police warn of dangerous cocaine batch after six users found unconscious
Police and firefighters in Fairfax County, Va., arrived to an apartment building early Tuesday to find a horrific scene: one person unconscious on the sidewalk and five more unconscious inside an apartment, apparently after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl, the police said. The first responders administered Narcan to all six and revived them, but four remained hospitalized Tuesday evening, one of them in critical condition, Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said.www.chron.com
