Wheatland, WY

Wheatland Girls’ Golf Creates a Little School History [AUDIO]

By David Settle
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 7 days ago
With three golfers in the top eight, the Wheatland Bulldogs accomplished a first in school history last Saturday in Lander, a girls’ golf state championship. Down by five shots entering the final round, Wheatland cut 10 strokes and fired a final round 273. That helped them rally for the team victory. The Bulldogs topped Green River by just two shots. The final team scores were 556 for Wheatland and 558 for the Wolves.

WyoPreps

WyoPreps

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

