Wheatland Girls’ Golf Creates a Little School History [AUDIO]

It's not very often when 2 schools that are rivals and neighbors are ranked #1 and #2 going into their annual game. Cody was ranked first and Powell was 2nd in 3A so that says it all right there. Powell scored the first touchdown of the game and then Cody reeled off the next 38. Quarterback Luke Talich ran for a score for the Broncs and threw 3 touchdown passes. Running back Jackson Schroeder ran for 155 yards and 2 scores. The Cody defense put the clamps on the Panther offense so when it was all said and done. Cody soundly beat Powell 38-14.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO