Congress & Courts

Romney says he’ll support Flake’s nomination to be ambassador to Turkey

By D. Hunter Schwarz
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago
Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he’ll support the nomination of Jeff Flake as U.S. ambassador to Turkey after meeting with Flake Tuesday. “My friend Jeff Flake is a thoughtful and accomplished public servant who will represent the United States well in a complex region of...

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
Utah's oldest news source.

