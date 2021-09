On Thursday, September 9 the Rebels cross country team headed to the Dan Conway Classic at the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, Wisconsin. Once again it was a beautiful day for a race with temps around 75 degrees, a light wind off the lake and partly cloudy skies. Compared to the hilly course last week, this was mostly flat with some rolling hills to run on and the kids took advantage with some really nice times. There were 13 schools represented at this meet from both Wisconsin and Minnesota. The junior high teams ran a 3Km race while the Junior Varsity (JV) and Varsity teams ran a 5Km race.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO